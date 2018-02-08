A man died on Wednesday after his neck got stuck in the wire between two barricades placed on the road by Delhi Police near Netaji Subhash Place in New Delhi. A relative of the victim said that the main cause of the accident was negligence by police. 4 beat constables and division officers have been suspended by the Delhi Police.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday night after his neck got stuck in a wire tied between two barricades placed on the road by Delhi Police near Netaji Subhash Place in New Delhi. According to reports, police had placed four barricades, two of which were tied together with a wire. When the motorcyclist reached near the place, he could not see the wire as it was pitch dark. The wire got stuck in his neck and he died on the spot. SHO Netaji Subhash Place was immediately sent to district line following the incident.

“His neck got stuck in the wire that was tied between two of the barricades. He died on the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said. A relative of the victim said that the main cause of the accident was negligence by police. He also blamed locals for not coming forward for help. He said another person was also injured in the same way and had received serious neck injuries during the day. Police was not present when the incident happened. However, a case was registered later and sources said four beat constables and division officers have been suspended by the Delhi Police.

Karyawahi honi chahiye ki yeh hadsa kaisa hua. Jo zimeedar hain unko sazaa milni chahiye: Mother of the victim #Delhi pic.twitter.com/7d1eHxZmj6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

