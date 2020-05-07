A 106-year-old man in India has now recovered from the novel coronavirus. The man is referred to as Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Central Delhi's Nawabganj.

106-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Central Delhi’s Nawabganj, has recovered from coronavirus and been discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. The centenarian was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on April 14 after been infected with the coronavirus. He was discharged on May 1.

Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital said, “Whenever a patient recovers it is a proud moment for us. However, this case, due to the age of Ahmed, is inspiring news for all of us.”

“Our doctors who were treating him had noticed his stern will to fight against the virus. It is the will that is important in the battle against coronavirus. Ahmed fought with the disease as bravely.”

On being asked about Ahmed’s immunity, Dr Sherwal said, “The recovery depends on whether one’s body has a mild or severe coronavirus infection. He has set an example that even people above hundred years can too fight coronavirus and emerge victoriously,” he added.

Ahmed got the infection from his son who is still undergoing treatment. However, Ahmed is now fit and is maintaining social distance from his family members, thus, obeying the prescribed instructions.

Talking about the growing number of COVID-19, the number has now crossed 50,000 mark with a death toll of 1,694. Till now 14,183 has been recovered, According to the Health Ministry of India. While globally 3.75Million infected cases have been accounted, 1.24 million recovered from the diseases.

India has once again extended the lockdown till May 17 but has eased some restrictions on the basis of Red, Orange, Green zone. Liquor shops, shops selling necessary items in residential areas has got permission to open, but by observing social distancing.

