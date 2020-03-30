Coronavirus: 6 men who were tested COVID-19 positive after gathering near Delhi’s Nizamuddin dargah died today. The authorities have seal Nizamuddin area and looking out for people who came in contact with infected people.

Six people who were tested coronavirus positive after they attended a religious gathering near Nizamuddin Dargah died in Telangana, said reports. In last 48 hours, 8 persons have succumbed. A statement from thr chief minister’s office confirmed that off 6 decreaseds persons two persons died in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal. All of them had attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area, statement added.

The Delhi authorities have also sealed the area within radius of one kilometer of Nizammudin Dargah and hunting others who took part in the event despite of nationwide lockdown.

Reports said, in last 2 days, the Delhi Police and the Health Department have sent at least 220 people from the Nizamuddin area to quarantine centres at Tughlaqabad and Lok Nayak Hospital.

The gathering was held in mid-March inside a mosque where several foreign returns were present too, said a police officer.

Briefing media on the issue, a Delhi health department official said people from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana and Tamil Nadu attended the gathering in Nizamuddin, the area that has a high population density, and there are high chances that they may infect others.

All tested positive were living with a group for some religious gathering, official added stating now activities are going on to trace others who might have come in contact with them.

Notably, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide lockdown for 21 days announcement to combat coronavirus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had made it clear that no religious, social, cultural or political gatherings will take place till the lockdown and had urged people to practice social distancing.

So far, the virus has infected 1071 people in India and claimed 29 lives. 23 people were tested positive on Sunday in the capital taking the total number of cases in Delhi to 72.

