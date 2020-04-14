Coronavirus: Home Minister Amit Shah talked to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on phone over the Bandra incident where a thousand migrants had gathered and assured him to provid every possible help. While on the other side, a Congress MLA has been tested coronavirus positive in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday late evening to take account of the Bandra Station incident where more than a thousand migrants gathered defying nationwide lockdown. These people were demanding transport to take them back to their native places, said reports.

On the phone call, Shah told CM Thackeray that such incidents weaken India and will ruin the hardwork done so far. The administration needs to stay vigilant and take stringent actions to deal such incidents.

These migrants gathered at the Bandra Railway Station after a fake news surfaced over social media that trains will run today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, said reports.

However, Prime Minister, in his address had clearly said that people should stay wherever they are till May 3. The Centre and the state governments will provide every essential service and facility to them including ration and money in their bank accounts.

Later, to control the situation, Police baton charged to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, a Gujarat Congress MLA has been tested positive, said reports. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Chavda told media that Congress lawmaker Imran Khedawala has been declared was coronavirus positive. Reports said Khedawala also met Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. He was called for a meeting along with Dariapur MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh and Shailesh Parmar of Danilimda. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja were also present there.

