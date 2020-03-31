Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases and most of them were the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizammudin.

The 17 new cases of COVID-19 positive most of them have a link to Nizamud’din meeting and officials are tracking down the fellow travelers.

This was told in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by the officials.

Of the newly detected cases in the state, most of them have participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. The officials are gathering information from the event organizers, police officials, railway department as they have traveled in the train, and from various other sources and tracking down everyone.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the Nizamuďdin travelers and their contact persons to voluntarily come and take treatment. He instructed health department and police department to coordinate and identify the fellow travelers, test them, and shift to quarantine centers in case of any symptoms.

The Chief Minister has further ordered the officials to ensure that there should be no public gatherings at any cost and strictly implement the relaxation time in urban and rural areas as per the protocol. He asked the officials to conduct a survey in every house in urban areas. The urban areas should be more concentrated as they are prone to virus infection.

He also sought details on task force work in districts and instructed officials to make use of market yards’ chairman and fill the vacant chairman posts. Displaying price list will start from April 1.

Chief Minister ordered officials to buy banana and tomato crops from farmers to relieve them. Farmers are facing problems with the crops that cannot be stored, for which he ordered the officials to resolve the issue. However, the government is keen on providing MSP to farmers.

The officials briefed Chief Minister that fruit vendors are being allowed to sell fruits and farmers will be benefitted by this as the retail business is functional even during lockdown.

Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up a distribution network that coordinates from the village level to the city level and supply the goods based on the demand in the respective villages and cities. He sought details on aqua and agriculture-related sectors from the officials. For which the officials said that of the 69 processing units in the state, 41 are functional. Fisheries department officials are coordinating with control rooms in districts to issue passes to the workers working in processing units. Moreover, products are being exported to America and China; 13 containers from Visakhapatnam and 4 containers from Kakinada have been exported on Monday.

Chief Minister said all the bills under Aarogyasri services have been cleared and instructed the officials to deliver quality treatment for everyone in the state.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were among those present at the meeting.

