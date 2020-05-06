The number of discharge cases of COVID 19 patients has been increasing with an average of 41.02 percent as against the national average of 28.63 percent while about 1.5 lakh people are likely to land in the coming days at various airports. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting held on Wednesday, has said that the number of discharge has been better than the national average.

Its good sign for the state, the number of discharges of COVID 19 patients has been increasing in the State with an average of 41.02 percent against the country’s average of 28.63 percent. The officials said that the State government is following a strict discharge protocol, where a patient gets discharged if they don’t have a fever for three days, show improved respiratory symptoms, and test negative twice in consecutive samples taken at least 24 hours apart. The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.87 percent and for the state, it is 1.26 percent.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on strengthening telemedicine facilities in the State and make arrangements for the door delivery of medicine to the patients through sub-centers.

About 1.5 Lakh people would be landing in the State from various destinations and screening should be done at the airport itself and they would be categorized as per the guidelines of the COVID 19 pandemic while Rs 500 would be given to those who wish to return to their native states.

The migrant workers and other foreign returnees are expected to land at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports. As per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, all the passengers will be categorized as per the pandemic situation in the country they are arriving from. In regard to the transportation of interstate migrant workers, so far 1000 people have arrived from Thane and are undergoing tests in Guntakal. As part of the precautionary measures, nine checkpoints are set up at border points.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to be kind and generous with the migrant workers and extend support by all means. In case if any State has not come forward to send the migrant workers belonging to AP, then the State government should take the initiative to bring back those stranded.

AP’s ‘BHAROSA’ to Migrant Workers

Government of Andhra will be paying for the travel of all the Migrant Workers who were accommodated in relief centres set up across the state ever since the lockdown was imposed and wish to return to their respective states. Apart from this, he has also instructed the officers to ensure that one-time financial assistance of 500 is given to all these Migrant Workers from various other states like Odisha, UP, Bihar etc who are stuck and wish to return via trains arranged by the state government. He further reiterated that the state is also ready to pay for the return of Migrant Workers from AP who are stuck in other states and wish to return.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u95xpasd4A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAAoRptLYl0

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App