The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 15,000 mark and the death toll has exceeded 500. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the lockdown will be continue without relaxations. The decision will be reviewed again after a week on April 27.

The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 positive cases in India has crossed 15, 000 today and the death toll has risen to 500. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) shared on April 19, Sunday that there are 12974 active cases, 2231 cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths. Maharastra, which is a hotspot of coronavirus cases in India, has witnessed a jump in cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3651 and death toll to 211. Other hotspot states, which have witnessed a high number of COVID-19 cases in the country, include Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today that the state government has decided to ensure the safety of its citizens by continuing the lockdown without any relaxations. The decision will be reviewed again after a week on April 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 14, had announced that the states and districts that show a considerable improvement in bringing down the coronavirus cases and do not turn into hotspots, will be given some relaxations from lockdown, after a nationwide assessment till April 20.

Expressing the necessity of lockdown in Delhi, Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the state but everything is under control. He assured everyone that there is no need to panic. Delhi has reported 1893 confirmed coronavirus cases so far with 72 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths.

In his address, Arvind Kejriwal said that all the 186 cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic and did not know that they have coronavirus, which is worrisome. One of the COVID-19 patient revealed to him that he was volunteering at a government food distribution centre so he has now ordered to hold rapid testing of all the people who came at the food centre and along with others who worked there.

Recently, Air India had announced that they have opened booking on select domestic flights from May 4. Moreover, the bookings for select International flights will start from June 4. IndiGo had also said that the flight operations will begin in a phased manner from May 4. Reacting to such reports, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Harshdeep S Puri has clarified that no decision to open domestic/international flights has been taken. He also advised airlines to open their booking only after a decision on the same is taken by the government.

