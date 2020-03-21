Coronavirus cases in India have now climbed to 283 after a positive case was detected in Noida. The residential complex in Noida, where the latest case has been found, has been shut for next 2 days.

As the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19 continues its outward progression, a Noida residential complex went into state-imposed lockdown on Saturday for the next 2 days after one of its residents was detected positive. Reports have confirmed 5 cases in Noida so far, taking the total number of positive cases to 271 in India. Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2,50,000 people and has claimed over 11,826 lives.

Initiated by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh, doctors and the society management, the 2-day lockdown began at 10 am and will be in force till Monday 7 am.

An official told media that society’s sanitation is underway and till then people have been directed to stay inside to be safe. No person would be allowed to enter or exit the apartments during the lockdown, added an official. People violating the direction would be penalised under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 section 2, the notice said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has now gone up to 25. Till now, 9 cases have been reported in Lucknow, 8 in Agra, 5 in Noida, 2 in Ghaziabad and 1 in Lakhimpur-Kheri.

On Sunday, a 14-hour Janata Curfew will be in force from 7 am to 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the measure on Thursday to curb the spread of the virus. PM said India is all set to tackle the pandemic and urged people to support the self-quarantine measure at this crucial time.

He requested people to stay indoors, avoid traveling, public gatherings for next a few days. He advised people to wear masks, wash hands at regular intervals with soap or clean them with sanitizers to avoid infection.

In cognizance of the situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has shut restaurants, gyms, pubs, clubs, malls and cinema halls till March 31. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring the situation continuously. The Ayodhya Ram Navmi Mela has also been a scalled down as Yogi government banned entry of pilgrims from other states. Holy dips at saryu kund are also banned in view to infection risk.

So an *official* order on #RamNavamiMela at Ayodhya finally comes.

1) Ayodhya administration has BANNED entry of devotees

2) hotel bookings cancelled till April 3) dip in Saryu banned

4) devotees told to observe Navratras at home

Outrage that never was? — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) March 21, 2020

Similarly, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana and other states have also decided to head towards a partial lockdown.

Talking to the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that hospitals and medical centres are prepared to deal with the situation and keep positive cases, suspects in isolation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary for your betterment and safety. pic.twitter.com/xIHQ3FYRUj — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has banned public gatherings and urged people to cooperate as COVID-19 can be curbed only by self-isolation. He has also shut down the Mumbai Metropolitan Region barring essential services.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao also asked people to avoid crowded places and postpone weddings, other functions as the threat looms.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App