Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 30,000 mark with a number of deaths above 1000 as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases has reached 22,629 with 7695 recovered from the virus and discharged. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by recording 728 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases of Maharashtra to 9,318 with 400 deaths. Further, Delhi has also witnessed a surge in the number of cases in the last week and has recorded 3314 cases with 54 deaths.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that a total of 80 districts has reported no fresh case of COVID-19 in the country. Plasma therapy, which came as a relief and became quite popular after showing positive results has now been restricted for only research and trial purposes as per the statement by the health ministry. Currently, the ministry has approved no therapy for coronavirus.

Considering the global tally, more than 3.1 million people are infected from coronavirus with 216,000 who lost their lives fighting the battle. The United States has recorded a total of 1,012,399 cases of coronavirus. As per the National Health Commission, China has also reported fresh 22 cases with no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 31332 including 1007 deaths, 7695 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/l0hNa3GIPp — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

A total of 1,897 COVID-19 cases has been reported in the last 24 hours with 73 deaths, which has been the sharpest ever increase in deaths. A total of 7,16,733 samples are so far tested by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Currently, the entire country is under lockdown till May 3. Further, to boost the economy, the Centre also relaxed some lockdown rules in non-hotspot zones from April 20 by reopening shops in residential areas.

