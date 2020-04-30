A BCM official reported that Coronavirus aka COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed 10,000-mark with 583 fresh cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus: The Maharashtra Health department on Thursday, April 30, reported 583 fresh coronavirus cases, after which, the state total crossed the 10,000-mark. Reports said Maharashtra now stands at 10, 490 with 7,061 cases only in Mumbai.

So far, 450 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the financial capital.

In a statement, the state health department said 1,773 coronavirus patients have been cured so far, including 180 patients on Thursday.

The deadly virus has also entered Asia’s biggest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi, and today 25 more persons were tested positive, said a BMC official. So far, 18 people have died due to the infection in Dharavi, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare spokesperson, Lav Agarwal, in the daily media briefing, reported that the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has grown to 33,610.

1,823 fresh positive cases were detected in last 24 hours. Along with that, with 67 more death since yesterday, the toll rose to 1,075, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App