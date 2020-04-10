The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 6000 mark. In last 12 hours, India has witnessed a spike of 547 new cases and 30 deaths. Out of 6412 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are 5709 are active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths.

In Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in the country, the total number of confirmed cases have jumped to 1364, out of which 125 have cured and 97 died. Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to be the second and third worst affected states with 834 and 720 confirmed cases respectively.

Globally, the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 1.5 million mark, with about 95,751 death toll and 356, 925 recoveries. USA has become the worst coronavirus-affected country with 4,68,703 cases, 25,900 recoveries and 16,679 cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany, France and then China.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised in a London hospital on Sunday for worsening coronavirus symptoms, has now been moved out of the intensive care unit. His spokesman said on Thursday that the Prime Minister has now been moved back to the ward from intensive care He will be receiving close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He further added that Boris Johnson is in extremely good spirits now.

In a video message posted on Twitter on March 27, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that he has developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. He is now self isolating but will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference. On April 3, Boris Johnson shared another health update in which he said that he is feeling better. He has done his 7 day of self isolation but will continue to do so even moving forward since he still has one of the symptoms- mild fever.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

