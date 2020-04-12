Coronavirus cases in India have grown to 8,447, while 273 people have lost their lives so far. To combat the virus, the Government has set up Red, Orange, Green zones plan, read more below.

The number of coronavirus aka COVID -19 cases has been increasing rapidly in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday, April 12, confirmed 8,447 cases, off which, 7,409 cases are active. With the hardwork and isolation, doctors have cured 764 people, while 273 people lost their lives. Notably, over 1,000 cases were detected in last 24 hours. To deal with the epidemic, the government has set up a three colour plan: Red, Orange and Green. These colours will work as traffic signal lights indicating the danger in zones. Any place having more than 15 coronavirus cases will be marked as the Red Zone, where no movement will be allowed.

Places with less than 15 cases will be marked Orange Zone. Only limited movement will be allowed here but people have to stay indoors.

While, the Green Zones will be the places with no coronavirus cases. But this doesn’t mean that people may violate the lockdown and roam around freely and carefree. They still have to stay at homes, follow proper guidelines and safety measures. People living in the Green Zones will be more safe compared to rest two zones.

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing, in which, it was suggested that nationwide lockdown should be extended for at least 2 more weeks.

Although, there has been no official announcement by the Prime Minister for nationwide lockdown extension, still a few states including Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan have announced to extend lockdown till April 30.

