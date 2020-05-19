Doctors have alleged that some of the staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Civil Hospital on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged inferior quality of PPE kits and N95 masks provided to them.

“We are protesting here because the PPE kits and N95 masks, which have been provided to us, are not of good quality. They have loose-fitting that cannot protect us from the virus. The new mask we have been provided does not virus filter,” Dr Aditya told ANI.

“We have been provided these masks for ten days and now four of our employees, including three-class four workers and health staff have tested positive for COVID-19 while they were treating a patient,” he added.

He said that the staff had written to the higher authority complaining about the quality of masks but they said that these masks have been approved by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“We had written to the higher authority about the inferior quality of masks and they said that these masks have been approved by DRDO and have stamps on them. We want to know if these stamps are original or not,” he further said.

