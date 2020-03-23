Coronavirus: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered section 144 in Maharashtra as people are not taking the isolation seriously and not staying at home. CM added that essential and emergency services would continue to run.

Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, ordered to impose curfew in the state as number of positive coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly. A statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office, CM Thackeray said stringent steps have been taken as preventive measures.

Shiv Sena leader also urged citizens to help, support government by staying at home as public health is a major concern and for their own safety from the coronavirus.

Unhappy because of people not following government’s guidelines, CM Thackeray said People should take this war against COVID-19 seriously.

CM said that his government has decided to impose section 144 of CrPC till March 31 and strict actions will be taken against the violators.

However, the essential and emergency services will be available during the curfew.

Maharashtra has already sealed boarders in the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, added Thackeray.

So far, 89 positive coronavirus cases have been detected in Maharashtra, confirmed the state health department today after 14 fresh cases were reported in Mumbai in last 24 hours.

Earlier today, CM Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government announced curfew in the state to control the transmission of virus. CM Amarinder Singh said the section 144 has been imposed as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state.

In India, 415 confirmed cases have been detected till now, while 7 people lost their lives due to coronavirus. Globally, the COVID-19 has infected more than 3,00,000 people and toll has shoot up to 11,800.

The positive news is that 15 people have recovered so far and isolation is the only way to tackle the virus.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App