Coronavirus: The CRPF battalion in Delhi has reported a total of 12 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 47. With the increasing number of cases, the battalion has emerged among the new coronavirus epicenter in the capital. From the last four days, there has been a surge in cases in this unit of Central forces. Reports reveal that all the jawans who have been tested COVID-19 positive came in direct contact with one jawan who suffered from coronavirus in the initial days. Now, to control the transmission, all the personnel has undergone the test.

The Chief Medical officer has also tested COVID-19 positive in CRPF battalion. Moreover, some hours back, a 55-year-old jawan from Assam, lost his life in Safdarjung hospital after suffering from COVID-19. This is the first death in 10 lakh personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) functioning under Union Home Ministry. He was on an assistant sub-inspector rank and was admitted to the hospital four days before.

Considering the number of cases in the capital, a total of 206 fresh cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of the state to 3,314 with the toll at 514 as per the data shared by State Health Department. A total of 201 people have recovered after fighting a battle against COVID-19 and no death has been reported for the third consecutive day in Delhi as per the reports. The number of hotspots in Delhi has reached 100.

As per the data shared by Health Ministry on April 28, a total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 29, 974 with 7026 discharged/cured, a total of 22,010 active cases, and 637 deaths.

