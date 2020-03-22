Coronavirus: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have announced lockdown in capital from March 23 6am tiill March 31 mid night. However, the essential services will continue to run.

However, essential services would continue to run. CM Kejriwal said all private offices will remain shut and all employees- permanent and contractual- will be considered to be on-duty and they will get complete salary.

CM added that patrol pumps, LPG stations, grocery store, medical shops will continue to run. Banks, ATMs will also function during the lockdown period.

But public transports including Delhi metro, inter state busses and all domestic flight services will not be available. Only 25% DTC busses will run during this period.

All religious places including temples and mosque will be closed till March 31.

Similar announcement has been made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced a clampdown in 15 districts of the state. UP CM said that state roadways services will be suspended till March 25. In a press conference, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that 15 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lakhimpur, Barabanki, Murabadabad, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh will be locked down from March 23 to March 25.

CM Yogi advised people living in other districts also to follow the guidelines and take precautionary measures.

As per the data shared by Ministry of Health and Welfare, 341 people have been affected by the virus till now and 6 people lost their lives in India.

COVID-19 has spread to 150 countries till infecting over 3,00,000 people Off which 11,800 people succumbed. Italy and Iran continue to remain worst affected from Covid-19.

