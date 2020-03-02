Coronavirus in Delhi, Telangana: Two positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Delhi and Telangana. In an official statement, Ministry of Health announced that the person detected with Coronavirus in New Delhi had recently travelled to Italy while the person detected in Telangana had recently been to Dubai.

Coronavirus outbreak: Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected in India. In a press statement, the Ministry of Health announced that one patient is in New Delhi and the second in Telangana. The person detected with Coronavirus in New Delhi had recently travelled to Italy while the person detected in Telangana had a travel history to Dubai. The ministry said the two are stable and are being monitored.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the travel restrictions may be extended to other countries as well in the light of Coronavirus outbreak. He further revealed that the passengers are being screened at 21 airports, 12 seaports and 65 minor seaports. So far, 5,57,431 passengers have been screened at the airports while 12, 431 passengers have been screened at major and minor seaports.

Earlier, three Coronavirus cases had been reported from Kerala. The three students were detected with the virus upon their return from the epicentre, Wuhan in China. All of them could recover from the virus due to proper medical attention and were soon discharged. During the outbreak, an Air India special flight was arranged to fly back 324 Indians stranded in Wuhan, China. Upon their return, all the passengers were kept under close medical attention for 14 days at Delhi’s RML hospital.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: Screening of passengers being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. 5, 57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

To keep a close check on coronavirus, airports have been equipped with a thermal passenger screening machine. Naval ports are also on high alert. Medical advisories are issued at short intervals informing citizens about dos and don’ts along with common symptoms. Some common signs of the infection include fever, cough and breathing difficulties among many others. The WHO understands that people over 60 are at greater risk.

According to the latest statistics, there are more than 80,000 positive cases in China, South Korea has reported 4,200 plus cases, Japan and Iran have both reported 900 each. The US has informed of 2 fatalities among the 88 cases identified. With its origin in Wuhan, COVID-19 has now spread to countries like Italy, France, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, Spain, Kuwait, Bahrain, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Canada and UAE among many others.

Following the massive outbreak in Asia, the organisers of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Championship have postponed the marque hockey competition due to the virus. Similarly, the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are also on tenterhooks on organising the even, which begins July 24 to August 9 this ear. Several countries have advised caution on holding the sports extravaganza in such a situation.

