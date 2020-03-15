Coronavirus: US president Donald Trump resulted negative for Corona virus, said the White House. As per latest reports, the number of positive cases in India crossed 100-mark and government is trying to provide best medical services to curb infection.

The United States President Donald Trump’s reports for coronavirus virus resulted negative on Sunday, March 15. The President was tested after 2 positive cases for corona virus were detected. In a statement, released by press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the White House said President Trump’s reports have resulted negative.

The US President decided to take the corona virus test after he met a Brazilian official who tested positive.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary and the charge d’affaires of the Latin American country in Washington have been found coronavirus positive this week.

Meanwhile in India, the infection has hit more than 102 people and claimed 2 lives. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls, and other public places have been closed till March 31 in several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has declared the situation a national disaster. Notifying states chief secretaries, the government said money from each state’s Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) would be used for temporary accommodation, supply of food, and medical care.

In another notification from MHA, the government announced to provide Rs 4 lakh help to the families of those who lost their lives due to covid-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also termed the situation epidemic.

Coronavirus has now spread to 105 countries infecting more than 1,00,000 people and claiming over 5,000 lives globally.

Keeping public health in mind, the Andhra Pradesh election commission has postponed the local body elections for 6 weeks. In a press conference, a state election commission official said fresh dates for polling would be shared soon, till then the code of conduct would continue.

