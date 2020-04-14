Amid the coronavirus epidemic situation, responsible citizens with big hearts have been coming forward and supporting the Center and the state governments. People have been donating lakhs and crores to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister Relief Funds. Similarly, some responsible citizens called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Monday and handed over cheques to power the state government in the battle against COVID-19.

Reports said CMRF of Telangana has been receiving funds from almost every industry.

Joining the good cause, pharma giants Reddy’s Labs and MSN Labs have announced to provide medicines and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore each. Reddy Lab’s chairman Satish and MSN Labs chairman M Satyanarayana Reddy gave consent letters separately to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Sreenidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited of the State Women’s Collective donated Rs 1 crore. Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Hospitals, donated 5,000 PPE Kits, 10,000 N-95 masks and 2,00,000 3-ply masks worth about Rs one crore to the State government.

PULSUS group CEO dr. Gedela Srinubabu has donated 25 lakh rupees to the CMRF of Telangana To help the state government’s efforts against the coronavirus outbreak even though be belongs to backward region of northern Andhra Pradesh. He says region does not matter when it comes to help during crisis. he says its a small help to tackle the big problem. the Cheque of 25 lakh rupees was presented to the state minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao by me. The minister thanked the industry leader Dr. Gedela Srinubabu for his generous act towards the people of Telangana and supporting the government in fight against Covid -19. PULSUS group is always in the frontline during the time of any crisis. previously I donated food and clothes and other essentials during the TITLI cyclone in Srikakulam district.

Telangana Poultry Association and Telangana Breeders Association contributed Rs 1 crore each to the CMRF. Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) made Rs 1 crore donation — Rs 88 lakh from the bank, Rs 8.5 lakh by employees and Rs 3.5 lakh by TSCOB chairman S Ravinder Rao.Others who donated to the CMRF include SARK Projects India Private Limited – Rs 20 lakh, TKR Educational Society Rs 12 lakh, Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Telangana – Rs 11 lakh, SSB Infra Developers – Rs 10 lakh, Bishop Dr. Joab Lohara, President AIM ASIA – Rs 10 lakh, Shatabdi Townships Pvt Ltd – Rs 10 lakh, Binjsaria Ispat Pvt Ltd – Rs 10 lakh, All India Telaga Kapu Balija Sangham – Rs 5,01,116, M Sagar, artist – Rs 5 lakh, Shenoy Hospital, a unit of GSH Pvt. Ltd – Rs 5 lakh, Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd – Rs 5 lakh.

The donars need not come and meet the CM or his minister son to donate money – they can donate online too . All the money is used for fighting againt Covid -19. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in a series of tweets said, “If you would like to contribute, you can also write a cheque in favour of Chief Minister Relief Fund, Telangana State, Account No. 62354157651, IFSC is: SBIN0020077.” Even MLAs, MPs, MLCs too donated salaries along with employee’s salaries.

