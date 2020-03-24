Know the symptoms, prevention, vaccine of hantavirus that has claimed a life in China. The world is already facing a huge problem because of coronavirus and now this hantavirus may be another reason to worry.

Hantavirus, another deadly virus after coronavirus aka COVID-19, has been detected in China, reported China’s Global Times on Tuesday, March 24. In a tweet, Global Times said a man who was traveling from Yunnan Province to Shandong Province died, while 32 co-passengers have also been tested positive.

Not just hantavirus, cases of swine flu, bird flu and other deadly viruses are also rearing their heads.

So far, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 3,92,407 people and claimed 17,147 lives globally.

In India, the number of infected people has shoot up to 470, off which, 10 people lost their lives, said the data available on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s website.

Here’s all you need to know about hantavirus:

What is the hantavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in its report, said the hantaviruses is a family of viruses or infection which is caused and spread by rodents (rats and rabbits) and may result is various diseases in a human body.

The virus causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Reports said the hantavirus spreads if a person comes im physical contact of urine, feces, and saliva of rodents. While hantavirus is less frequently spread by bite of the rodents.

Symptoms of hantavirus

The HPS symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle ache, abdominal problems, dizziness, and chills.

The CDC in its report claimed that if hantavirus is not treated on time and ignored, the mortality rate may shoot up to 38%.

Reports added the initial symptoms of HFRS are same as HPS plus low blood pressure, acute shock, vascular leakage, and acute kidney failure can be some other symptoms.

How it can be prevented ?

Reports said there are no vaccines available till now for hantavirus.

The only way to stay protected is not to come in contact with any rodents.

Hygiene and cleanliness may help in reduction of cases.

