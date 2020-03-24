So far, 424 positive coronavirus aka COVID-19 cases have been detected in India, said data available on the Ministry of Health and Welfare's website. 9 people have lost their lives, while 34 lucky persons have been cured as they followed doctors instructions correctly and carefully.

Coronavirus: With 81 fresh cases of novel coronavirus aka COVID-19, the total number of positive cases shoot up to 424 on Monday, March 23, confirmed the data shared by The Ministry of Health and Welfare. Till now 9 persons have lost their lives and 34 persons have been cured, the data added.

To curb the spread of the deadly virus, the Centre and the state governments are taking every possible measure. Prime Minister and Chief Ministers have been continuously urging people to stay indoors as isolation, proper hygiene are only ways to stay safe and cure.

Most of the states have announced lock down to control the situation, while Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan imposed curfews to control jaywalkers who are risking others lives along with themselves.

However, essential and emergency services will be provided during the clamp down.

Public transport including metro, bus services, and railway have been shut indefinitely. In view to problems faced by airport staff, crew members and passengers in commuting within the city and reaching the airport, all airlines suspended passenger domestic flights from March 25. Notably, the cargo carriers and plans on evacuation duty will continue to run.

To help the economical weaker section and daily wage workers, the governments have announced relief packages. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced to double widow and old age pensions for the month April. Also masks, hand wash soaps and sanitizers are being distributed.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a video conferencing with news channels owners and editors and briefed them about their duty to serve people by provide the correct information and spreading awareness about the virus.

