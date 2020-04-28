Coronavirus: Health Ministry has issued a new set of guidelines for people who are practicing home quarantine with some symptoms of coronavirus or for those who are in the pre-symptomatic phase. On Tuesday, the ministry said that the people who have mild symptoms and are not severely affected by the virus can now home isolate themselves. Ministry has also released a new set of guidelines for home isolation and said that new rules are in addition to the existing rules.

Currently, the patients are first checked and are accordingly assigned under categories like mild, moderate, or severe, and according to their condition, they are shifted to either to a COVID care center or a dedicated COVID hospital. However, as per the new guidelines, the people with mild symptoms have an option of self-isolation at their residence.

The new guidelines suggest that first the person should be clinically assigned as mild or pre-symptomatic case by a medical professional. Further, all the required facilities at his or her residence for self-isolation should be there along with quarantining the entire family. Moreover, a caretaker should also be available all the time to take care. Further, all the family members along with close contacts should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis.

Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild #COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation pic.twitter.com/c7KdGyabWP — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

The patient should be ready to cooperate and monitor his health and should regularly share his health status to the District Surveillance Officer. Moreover, the person should also download Arogya Setu App and should keep it active all the time through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Not just this, Ministry also listed the symptoms that discover if a patient needs immediate medical attention. Further, the Ministry also quoted the correct way of ending the home isolation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App