Health Ministry spokesperson, Lav Agarwal said in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case.

A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry had put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 22.17 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: “With 1,543 new cases, there are 29,435 positive cases in India till now. So far, 6,869 people have recovered including 684 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 23.3 per cent. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate.”

Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case. “This means we need to maintain constant vigil,” he added.

Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday.

The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology. “No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days,” he said.

While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots, the Union Minister informed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App