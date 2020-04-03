Coronavirus: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 2547 positive COVID-19 cases and number of deaths grown to 62.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on its official website, the numnber of positive coronavirus aka COVID-19 cases shoot up to 2,547 on Friday, April 3. The ministry confirmed 2,322 active cases, 62 deaths, while 162 people have been cured. One patient has been migrated, the data added. Sadly, there is no vaccine for the virus till date and only social distancing and hygiene are the ways to stay protected, said doctors.

Talking about the capital, 91 fresh positive cases have been detected in last 24 hours in Delhi taking the total to 384 including 259 who were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz. Notably, 5 persons have succumbed to deadly virus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told the media that off 384 cases, 58 had recent foreign travel history and 38 people got infected after coming in contact with them.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the third time since the corona virus breakout. In his speech, PM Modi requested people to light diyas and candles on Sunday, April 5 at 9:00 pm for 9 minutes which will help India to generate a positivity and boost moral to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister again requested people to stay indoors and follow social distancing. He added that a few people are not taking complete measure which may risk their life along with their family, neighborhood and nation.

Entire nation is observing 21-day lockdown since March 23 and will continue till April 15.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App