Coronavirus: The number of positive COVID-19 cases has rised to 4,281 and the number of deaths crossed 110 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) confirmed 4,281 positive COVID-19 aka coronavirus cases with 704 fresh cases in last 24 hours. 111 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, the data shared by health ministry added. Notably, 318 people have been cured and one was migrated.

Globally, the positive number of coronavirus cases crossed the 1.3 million mark and toll grown to 70,000 on Monday.

Leading the battle against coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers to make plans for slowly exiting the ongoing lockdown. PM Modi also directed officials to plan measures to stable the deteriorating economy and reduce dependence on other countries.

Salaries of President, Prime Minister, and Members of Parliament:

Pm Narendra Modi-led cabinet on Monday passed a resolution to cut 30% salary of all MPs for next 12 months, and divert MPLAD funds for 2 years. The total amount (approximately Rs 79,000 crores) will be used to fight against coronavirus.

Union cabinet’s decision was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said the President, the Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

Javadekar told the media that an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 % has been passed by the union cabinet and it will come in place from April 1, 2020, highlighting that salaries of the prime minister and the Union ministers will also be compromised.

However, allowances have not seen any cut, Prakash Javadekar added in his speech.

