Coronavirus: India recorded the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The coronavirus positive cases growth rate was recorded 6% which is the lowest since March.

The hardwork and efforts of doctors, nurses, medical staff and other essential workers have started showing results as India registered the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, which is only 6%, in last 24-hour, said a government official. This is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since India crossed 100 positive coronavirus cases in March.

The data was shared by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Dr Harsh Vardhan at a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting chaired by Health Minister himself.

Harshvardhan added that the death rate is near 3.1%, while coronavirus patient recovery rate has shoot upto 20 %. He asserted that India’s recovery rate is better than most of the other virus hit countries.

Health Minister gave all credit to the people of India who followed lockdown sincerely along with great management by the Centre and the state governments strategies.

The Health Ministry’s last week’s report had noted 7.48 % growth rate, which has now minimized to 5.8 %. The growth rate of coronavirus cases is calculated by dividing fresh number of cases by the total number of cases.

Earlier this week, the ministry of health had said that the growth in new coronavirus cases has been not exponential.

The government report also said that also recovery rate improved because of Prime Minister’s concrete decision to continue lockdown that helped in curbing the spread of corona virus.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s latest reports said that the number of positive has reached near 25000, while 779 people have lost their lives so far.

Notably, 5209 people have been cured and 1 case was migrated.

