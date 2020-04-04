The COVID Volunteer Cell was launched in Rachakonda Commissionerate of Hyderabad City limts with an objective of connecting and mapping donors with the beneficiaries. it successfully completed welcome calls to the registered volunteers/donors and to the SHOs of police stations under Rachakonda limits. The commissioner of police of Rachakonda said’ We are pleased to see many citizens voluntarily coming forward for the cause. We Rachakonda Police thanks the volunteers for their good efforts. Infact the Volunteer cell is handled by citizen volunteers who enrolled for the volunteer work with Rachakonda Police trained, supervised and guided by Rachakonda officers”

A Few of them to mention are Mukesh, Business, Shelly Thomas, Aquity Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Srikanth M., Avontix Solutions Pvt Ltd., P. Ajay Kumar, Writer in Tollywood Film Industry, Mohd. Irfan, Amazon Development Center, Shradha Desai, Infosys and Sharath Desai, Dell who are working from Commissionere of Police office and many are supporting from the home. they give all kind of technical service to the police of Hyderabad. they will trace the Corona suspects too with the help of cell phone sim movement. its a great help to the police. they will take calls from the good Samaritans who want to donate food or anything to the need. after that they will inform the nearest police station about the donars and police take care of taking the food to the needy. and women like Nandita from Cognizant , Latha Raman from infosys, Maheswari of Margadarshak, Savithri Mutyala of Rachakonda security council have been working more than 8 days as volunteers due to the call of the police.

Rachakonda Police, on 03.04.2020, verified 2274 persons out of a total of 2501 suspect persons. Of these 7 are positive cases and 2149 are home quarantined. So far, 1183 passports have been seized and handed over to district authorities. 13 violation cases, 165 e-petty cases have been booked in the Commissionerate. In these 178 cases, 204 persons have been found violating the regulations. Also 4 two wheelers and 4 four wheelers have been seized. One lockdown violations case has been booked in Motakondur PS for keeping open the barber shop beyond the time of relaxation period i.e. after 0600 to 1800 hrs and thereby violated the Govt. Orders during Lockdown.

On the other hand , the Rachakonda police commissionerate launched its own website for Covid and posting all information in that site. the police commissioner has requested the public if anyone has any suspecian on himself about corona, they can come to any police station and they will help to take them to doctor. Public too feel that its a great initiative.

