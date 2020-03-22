Coronavirus cases have grown to 315 in India till now. To tackle the covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated janata curfew that will take place on Sunday 7am to 9pm.

Coronavirus: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its latest report, claimed that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has shoot up to 315, a day ahead of the janata curfew on Sunday. The drastic climb indicates that the infection is cruising towards stage 3 in India, and the situation is becoming critical day by day. To curb the virus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people of India to stay indoors for a day. The janata curfew will be observed from 7am to 9pm, said Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

Reports said the nationwide lockdown may be extended if needed. However, several states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are prepared for lockdown if the situation gets worse.

Another death due to coronavirus was reported on Saturday late evening from Assam where a 4-year-old girl succumbed taking the total number of deaths to 5.

As precaution, Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains between March 21-April 15.

A residential complex in Noida was lockdown for the next 2 days after one of its residents was tested covid-19 positive. The lockdown has been directed by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh which will begin at 10am till Monday 7 am.

Globally, the number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 2,50,000 off which 11,800 people have died.

