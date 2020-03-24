Coronavirus: ICMR in its latest study said social distancing can reduce cases by up to 62%. Government has also requested people to stay indoors and curfew has imposed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab.

Coronavirus: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its latest study said corovirus aka COVID-19 cases in India can be reduced upto 62% if measures and social distancing is implemented and followed properly. The deadly virus has infected more than 446 people and claimed 9 lives, said the Ministry of Health and Welfare Affairs.

Doctors said the only key to prevent and stay safe from this infectionbis self isolation and avoid coming in contact with others.

The ICMR had conducted the study weeks before coronavirus turned into a global pandemic. As a result, it was estimated that directions and measures shared by the Centre and the State governments can make a big difference curbing the spread of the disease in India.

Most of the states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bangal are under lockdown, while Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab have imposed curfews.

Earlier, the government was requesting people to stay indoors and now stringent actions are being taken against the jaywalkers and people violating the curfew.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has reported that PM Narendra Modi, who is leading the battle against coronavirus from the front along with doctors, nurses, police and others, will address the nation tonight at 8pm again.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also announced a few measures to boost and help people under lockdown economical and financially. FM extended the deadline of filling Income Tax Returns for the financial year 2018-19 to June 30, 2020.

The companies whose business is less than Rs 5 crore do not have to pay any interest, penalty and late fees, added finance minister.

A penalty of 9% will be charged with no late fees on rest, she said.

