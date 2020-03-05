The government is wary of the situation and is keeping an eye on containing the infection and treating patients, the Union Health Minister told the Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in India had risen to 30 with the diagnosis of a man in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Later in the evening, the Delhi government announced the closure of all primary schools – private, Delhi government, aided, unaided and run by civic bodies – until March 31 as a precautionary measure. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio, made the announcement on Twitter.

Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha said the government has set up a containment facility in Agra while listing measures taken to control the outbreak in the country. He said the government is worried about Indian pilgrims and students stuck in Iran as the number of cases was very high in that country.

The minister said the WHO had asked countries to stay alert, though they have not declared it a pandemic. He said the WHO information said once a person is exposed to the virus, the disease can get infected within 1 to 14 days.

Harsh Vardhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping an eye on the situation and had appealed for calm despite being vigilant and cautious. He said a Group of Ministers has been constituted to track the outbreak and the response to it.

Reports said an employee of payments firm Paytm tested positive leading to the closure of its Gurugram office for 2 days. The spike in positive cases is being attributed to the detection of the disease in 15 Italian tourists and their driver.

Harsh Vardhan said states are being reviewed for their response to the crisis via videoconference every day. As informed earlier, all international flights are being screened to prevent more infected persons from mingling with people, he said. That number of passengers checked for the virus is more than 6 lakh and some 29,000 people are under watch in communities.

In the Lok Sabha, DMK deputy floor leader Kanimozhi demanded that the Central government look at setting up more institutes of virology in different regions of the country since there is only one based in Pune as of now. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the government to make their plans to tackle the outbreak public along with the resources allotted for it.

