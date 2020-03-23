Coronavirus in India: Government lockdown 75 districts across the country, calls it a natural and logical extension of Janata Curfew.

Coronavirus in India: The entire country came together on March 22 intensifying the battle against coronavirus which has now reached stage three. In order to take measures, the centre and state government have now decided to shut down 75 districts across the country with confirmed cases across 22 states quoted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The joint secretary of the health and family welfare department revealed in a media briefing that this official lockdown is the logical and natural extension of Janata curfew. Further, the Delhi Police has also announced Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code which will be seen as a preventive limited measure.

Amongst the lockdown instructions, the state government will only allow essential services like grocery items, telecom services, food home delivery, e-commerce, hospitals-pharmacies, Banks-ATMs etc in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab and many more.

Essential services are clearly defined and include ration, groceries, milk, medical services, transport of essential needs among others: Lav Agarwal, JS, @MoHFW_INDIA #Covid_19india #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/D1uybDEiGo — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020

Strengthening precautions against COVID-19 Indian Railways has decided that no passenger train will run up to 31st March. #NoRailTravel pic.twitter.com/jIot630G7c — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 22, 2020

Here is the complete list of all 75 districts that will go under lockdown—

Andhra Pradesh: Vizag, Prakasam and Vijaywada

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Delhi: West Delhi, South Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Kutchh

Haryana: Gurugram, Faridabad, Rajkot, Panchkula, Panipat

Himachal Pradesh: Kangra

Jammu & Pradesh: Jammu and Srinagar

Karnataka: Kalaburgi, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Bangalore

Kerala: Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kasargod, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Mallapuram Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Idukki

Ladakh: Kargil and Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur

Maharashtra: Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Yavatmal, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Odisha: Khurda

Puducherry: Mahe

Punjab: SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar

Tamil Nadu: Kanchipurum, Chennai, Erode

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar

Telangana: Sanga Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudam, Medchai, Ranga reddy and Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Agra, GB Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Varanasi

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: North 24 Parganas and Kolkata

Also Read: Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown in capital till March 31

The officials have also revealed that all these steps taken by the government are for the betterment of the nation and are essential to break the chain of transmission.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quoted in the press conference that this lockdown is necessary to control the spread of Coronavirus. During the lockdown, which will start from 6 AM on March 23 and will end on March 31, the Delhi borders will remain sealed but the essential services will be carried out without difficulties.

Talking about the number of cases, a total of 415 positive cases have been reported as per the Indian Council of Medical Research. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health figures stated 349 positive cases, 7 deaths and 24 cured on Sunday.

Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/xksiw6dkAR — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Further, amidst the lockdown, cab operators like Uber have suspended their services in the city to reduce the contagion of Covid-19.

Delhi: Amid the lockdown announced by the Delhi government, cab operator Uber temporarily suspends all ride services in the city. pic.twitter.com/w6UD9RRw8s — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Not just this, Narendra Modi has also urged people to follow the guidelines given by the government about the lockdown in his latest tweet.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App