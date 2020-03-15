Coronavirus in India: Keeping the public health in mind, Andhra Pradesh election commission has decided to postpone local body elections for 6 weeks.

Andhra Pradesh local body elections get postponed for 6 weeks due to corona scare. The elections were already notified and nominations were also filed but due to the corona spread across the state, the state election commission has decided to postpone the polls. A state election commission official said since the elections are held through ballot, person to person contact is very high, so its taken this this decision. The elections are happening after 7 years on the direction of the court, now this postponement disappointed the people .

AP Election Commissioner Ramesh said Corona Effect on Local Elections in AP is very high due to which the election process is postponed for 6 weeks keeping public health in mind.

The official added that new release schedule for local body elections will be released after situation gets normal.

The election process cannot be abolished and the code of conduct will continue and there will be no elections in unanimous positions, said official.

After the violent incidents in Guntur and Chittoor were reported, transferrs of Guntur, Chittoor Collectors and SPs have been recommended, official further said.

He asserted that investigating of Tirupati, Macharla and Punganur clashes are underway.

The officials will not go back to the new schedule in those three places. Attacks on women and the underprivileged are the worst. Collectors need to take action on allegations against volunteers. Bailable sections are not appropriate for those who are involved in attacks on macharla, said election commission official.

