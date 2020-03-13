Coronavirus in India: The novel virus claimed 2nd life in India on Friday. A 69-year-old woman who was suffering from Coronavirus died in Delhi during treatment.

Second death due to coronavirus in India was reported in Delhi on Friday, March 12. Reports said the deceased was a 69-year-old woman who was hit by the infection and died during treatment in Capital. She was the 6th case of coronavirus detected in Delhi. Along with coronavirus, the deceased had high blood pressure and diabetes. The latest number of positive cases has grown to 85 now.

However the Ministry of Health and Welfare, to control mass panic, said situation in India so far is not a health emergency.

A day ago, a 76-year-old man succumbed in Karnataka due to virus. Official following his case told media that he had visited Saudi Arabia and didn’t inform the officials about it. The deceased was kept in isolation in Telangana’s hospital.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu, while addressing the media, had said the deceased was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and asthma. He was being treated by the doctors and his test reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune to confirm that he was infected by the covid-19 or not were awaited.

By the time reports would have come and doctors could have started his treatment, he died, said the minister.

So far, the novel virus has spread to 105 countries infecting over 1,00,000 people.

Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government has termed the situation as epidemic and requested people to avoid public gatherings, crowded places and cover their faces with mask as precautionary measures.

A few sporting events including national shooting event, IPL 2020, India vs South Africa ODI series have been called off.

