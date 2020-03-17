Coronavirus in India: The latest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases has grow to 137. As precautions , a few temples and shirines have been closed for a few days. Mata Vaishno Devi Shirine Board CEO has requested pilgrims to postpone visits.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Kumar, has urged pilgrims to postpone their visits in view to rapidly increasing positive coronavirus cases in India till the situation gets normal. Kumar said he reviewed all aspects related to yatra and the safety of pilgrims.

Today, the number of positive cases grown to 125 almost every city is cruising towards lock down. Gyms, spas, clubs, schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, malls and other public places have been shut down till March 31 in most of the states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana.

Till now, the deadly virus has infected over a lakh people claiming 5000 lives globally, while in India, 3 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

After Kerala and Delhi, the 3rd death in India was recorded today in Maharashtra. A 64-year-old man died due coronavirus, said reports.

Confirming that death happened due to corona virus, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General, Dr Balram Bhargava said that the man had travel history from Dubai, where he supposedly got infected.

Sharing an update on the preparations and situation, Bharghav said India has entered the stage 2 but is not in stage 3, clearly. He added ICMR is planning to engage private labs for testings.

“ICMR is also engaging with high-quality private laboratories, that include NABL-accredited laboratories, to understand the modalities to increase access to the tests while ensuring appropriate safeguards,” said Bharghav.

Taking precautions, Indian Railways has also canceled 76 trains and issued a notice to the catering and maintainance staff to follow the guidelines.

