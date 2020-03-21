Coronavirus in India: DMRC has announced that Metro will only run between 6am to 10am, 4pm to 8pm on Monday trial for essential commuters. For public, metro services will be available only between 8am to 10am.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday, a day before the Janta Curfew, announced that metro services will not be available on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm to curb spreading of virus and encourage social distancing. In a tweet, DMRC said it has decided to regulate its services on Monday in cognizance to coronavirus outbreak.

As decided, the Delhi Metro will be providing its services only at selected time intervals, while metro parkings at all stations will remain closed.

DMRC said trains will run in a gap of 20 minutes between 6-8 am to accommodate people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police. The official statement added that such people have to produce their identity cards to security personnel only then they will be allowed to enter metro stations.

Services for a common man will be available for 6 hours on 23 March, from 8 am-10 am and 4 pm-8 pm.

However, there will be no metro services on Sunday as the entire nation will be observing Janta Curfew, one day lock down, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Metro will also remain shut on Sunday, March 22. “The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19,” tweeted DMRC.

These precautionary measures have been initiated to curb transmission of COVID-19. So far, more than 300 people have been infected and 5 people have lost their lives. While Globally, the more than 2,50,000 people have been hit by coronavirus off which 11,800 have died.

