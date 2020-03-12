Coronavirus in India: First death from infection was reported in Karnataka on Thursday and number of positive cases has shoot up to 73, confirmed health department.

Coronavirus in India: A 76-year-old man died on Thursday due to infection in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, said the state health department which is the first death from coronavirus in India. The infection has been detected in 73 people in the country so far.

Talking to the media, Karnataka health department commissioner said a 76-yr-old man who died today was a coronavirus suspect, his reports have confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

He added that the officials are tracing his travel history and people he came in touch to detect other cases and keep them in isolation. Reports said deceased’s treatment was going on in a hospital in Telangana.

Till Wednesday, authorities had denied that he was suffering from Coronavirus.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu had said he was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and asthma, and doctors were waiting for test results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune to confirm that he was infected by the covid-19 or not. Before the reports came and doctors would have started his treatment, the 76-year-old passed away.

Reports said his health condition was deteriorated since he return from Saudi Arabia on February 29.

The corona virus has been spread in over 105 countries now and it’s epicenter is China’s Wuhan. Reports said more than 1,00,000 people have been infected and over 3515 people have lost their lives globally.

In view to the increasing number of cases, several sporting events including national shooting got postponed, while Indian Premier League (IPL) could be played without stadium audience. Tickets for IPL matches would not be sold, said an official.

