Coronavirus in India: The Delhi High Court asked the Arvind Kejriwal's government to ease the procedure of accessing ration for those needy people who have Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but do not possess ration cards.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said: “If there is any need for change in the policy decision, the same shall be simplified by the respondents looking to the need of the people at large. We also direct the respondents that if any change in the policy decision is carried out for simplification in the procedure to get the ration, the same will be notified and informed to all the fair price shop owners.”

The court also asked the competent authorities to mention it in their advisory or notes or communication to all the fair price shop owners in the city of Delhi that the ration is made available to the people without ration cards but in possession of their voter ID or Aadhaar card so that the fair price shop owners can implement it and the benefit of the simplified procedure of the authorities can reach the public at large who are in need of ration.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Nayee Soch Society seeking direction to the government authorities to provide ration to the citizens of Delhi by producing Aadhar card or voter card at fair price shops functioning in their area.

The petitioner has also sought the details of the number of citizens who have taken the benefit of ration by way of Aadhar card till date during the lockdown period since March 25 by way of applying on the website.

