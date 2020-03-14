Coronavirus in India: Home Ministry has directed state chief secretaries to give Rs 4 lakh help to coronavirus victims under the SDRF funds. The latest number of positive cases has grown to 84.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced a Rs 4 lakh financial help to the families of persons who died due to coronavirus. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states, Home Ministry said in view to rapidly spreading Covid-19, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government has decided to treat it as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF.

Ministry added an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs would be given to the families of people who died due to coronavirus and those involved in relief operations.

A government official reported that positive cases have climb to 84 in India including 2 who lost their lives.

The novel virus has infected over 1,00,000 people worldwide, claiming more than 5000 lives. So far, the virus has spread to 105 countries, after which, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Europe new epicenter for coronavirus.

Schools, collages, cinema halls, sporting events and public gatherings have been called off in several states as coronavirus threat looms.

India vs South Africa ODI series and Indian Premier League (IPL2020) were postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday stating players and spectators health is the foremost important.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close eye on the situation and continuously getting updates from the health officials.

He had also asked people not to panic and take precautionary measures such as use of masks, hand sanitizers and handkerchiefs while and after coughing and sneezing.

