As the threat of Coronavirus looms, doctors have advised people to use hand sanitizers to avoid infection. How to make hand sanitizers at home? How to make sanitizers with or without alcohol, check the details below:

Hygiene is the key to stay safe and avoid corona virus, said doctors who have been treating infected virus patients. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, advised people to wash hands on regular intervals using hand sanitizer and soaps, asserting use face masks and proper hygiene may help in curbing virus.

The novel coronavirus aka Covid-19 has spread to 105 countries infecting over one lakh people. The deadly infection has claimed more than 5,000 lives globally and including 2 in India off 87 positive cases. Reports said Corona is a transmitting disease that may spread through sliva droplets (coughing or sneezing) or physical touch (handshake) like a normal infection but may harm a person’s health in the worst possible manner or even claim life if not treated properly and on time.

Keeping the hygiene in mind, people have started using hand sanitizers more and its demand and price has been increasing at asteroids pace.

But how these hand sanitizers are made, what all ingredients are used to make hand sanitizers, what is the difference between sanitizers with and without alcohol. Why hand sanitizers smell so good, below are some frequently asked questions and answers about hand sanitizers:

How to make hand sanitizer at home? Making hand sanitizers at home is simple and one requires Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent alcohol volume)

aloe vera gel and essential oil. The chemicals are need to be mixed at a 2:1 proportion with water. Shake it well and keep it in a small bottle for regular use and to avoid virus. An effective hand sanitizer can kill upto 99.9% germ. How to make hand sanitizer at home without alcohol? It’s not mandatory to use hand sanitizer with alcohol as a some people have sensitive and soft skin including children. So, one should avoid using sanitizers containing alcohol as it may put rough effects and dry your skin. Most of the sanitizer companies use alcohol as an important ingredient to make an effective and germs blasting cleanser. How to make hand sanitizers without aloe vera at home? Although, alcohol is one of the important chemical used to make hand sanitizers, but you may make sanitizers for children with using alcohol. Other ingredients uch as tea tree oil or lavender oil, or lemon juice can be used to replace alcohol to make a soft, skin friendly and germ killing hand sanitizer. How to make hand sanitizers with vodka? Vodka, one of most commonly used type of alcohol, is very an affective chemical used to kill grem. One may use vodka to make hand sanitizers also. At the time, when there is shortage of sanitizers in market, making effective and hard sanitizers at home is a good and pocket-friendly idea. How to make scented hand sanitizers at home? If you want your hands to smell good along with full protection from germs, you may add perfumes or scents while making hand sanitizers. Flower smells, lemon or fruit essences could be options if you want to make a scented hand sanitizers.

