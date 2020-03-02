Coronavirus in India: Another case of coronavirus is being detected in Rajasthan. An Italian tourist who came with a group was found positive while screening. The total number of cases of Coronavirus in India has now shot up to 5, confirmed Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The Rajasthan health department detected a fresh case of coronavirus on Monday, March 2. Reports said the suspect is an Italian tourist whose teste has been found positive after authorities detected symptoms of the virus in him. His first test was negative, but the second one showed the positive signs of coronavirus. However, the third sample result is still pending. Till then the tourist will be kept under observation at a hospital. He came to India with a group of friends that has now gone to Agra.

Earlier today, 2 more positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients’ condition is currently stable and are being closely monitored.

Reacting to continuously rising cases of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the patients who have been found positive have a travel history from Italy and Dubai. He also informed the media that the total number of coronavirus cases in India now shoots up to 5.

The Health Minister added that the screening of all the passengers coming to India via 21 airports, 12 major and 65 minor ports is being done. Sharing the stats, he added that over 5, 57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers at ports.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: 2 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana. Their travel history is from Italy and Dubai; Total positive cases in India till now is 5 pic.twitter.com/FnsousuoX8 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Minister asserted that the Prime Minister is also closely monitoring the situation. Being a doctor himself, Harsh Vardhan also shared some tips to stay safe and healthy. He said people should maintain hygiene, wash hands properly and avoid going to crowded places to avoid coronavirus.

The first case of the deadly and communicable virus was reported in Kerala a few weeks ago.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App