Coronavirus in India: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the release date of James Bond's film No Time To Die and Marvel films like Doctor Strange, Black Widow have been postponed. Will Bollywood follow the same route and postpone films like Baaghi 3 and Sooryavanshi for general public health?

Coronavirus in India: After identification of 30 positive COVID-19 cases in India, the general sentiment among the public is of fear and panic. With patients being identified in urban centres like New Delhi, Gurugram, Agra, Telangana and more, Indian Government, especially the Ministry of Health, have buckled up to contain the spread of the disease. What broke out in Wuhan, China has now spread to several parts of the world, including the USA, Iran, Korea, Japan, Thailand among many other countries.

Looking at the situation at hand, the makers of the much-anticipated film No Time To Die starring James Bond have decided to postpone its theatrical release. The film will now release in the UK on November 12, 2020, USA on November 25, 2020, and a new date for India is yet to be announced.

Following the same route, Marvel Studios have also come up with new release dates for Black Widow (April 30, 2020), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Rings (February 12, 2021), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021).

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: 30 cases till now, says Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha

#BreakingNews: Release of #NoTimeToDie *postponed*… Will release in #UK on 12 Nov 2020… 25 Nov 2020 in #USA… Worldwide release dates to follow.

NOTE: #NoTimeToDie was scheduled for release on 2 April 2020 in #India… NEW DATE will be announced later. #JamesBond007 #Bond25 pic.twitter.com/5l9TwGmhX5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2020

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi calls off Holi milan in shadow of coronavirus, advises caution

Considering Coronavirus’s outbreak in India, shouldn’t Indian filmmakers also consider shifting the release date of their upcoming films to a later release date? After all, the spread of the virus is threatening lives, not just China or its neighbouring countries but the entire global community. Especially at the rate at which the virus is spreading in India, the fear has doubled and so should be the precautions.

Some of the Bollywood films that are scheduled to hit the silver screens in the month of March include Baaghi 3 on March 6, Angrezi Medium on March 13, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on March 20, Sooryavanshi on March 24. Meanwhile, the film slated for an April release includes 83, Gulabo Sitabo, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena. Henceforth, If James Bond and Marvels can postpone film release, can’t Bollywood or is it too big of a box office risk?

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi says no need to panic, reviews preparations to tackle virus

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App