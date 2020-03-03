Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised people not to panic and take self-precautions through a tweet. PM also held a preparation review meeting to deal with the virus and save the citizens.

Coronavirus in India: In view of the increasing detection of coronavirus aka COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the preparations to fight the virus on Tuesday, March 3. In a tweet, Prime Minister said different ministries and states have joined hands to tackle the coronavirus. He added that authorities are taking care of everything from screening of tourists arriving in India to provide prompt and proper medication.

The Ministry of Health has detected 6 people with coronavirus symptoms during testing in Agra. All the suspects are being monitored by a special team of doctors at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune to confirm their health status. Reports said all of them came in contact with a 46-year-old patient, a resident of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, suffering from coronavirus, whose case was found positive a day ago. The 6 suspects includes his family members too.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Earlier today, a student was reportedly detected as coronavirus suspect in a school of Nodia, after which, the school authorities cancelled its annual examination. The suspected student’s parents were tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a travel advisory and has temporarily banned arrival from China, the epicenter for coronavirus and 4 other countries (Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan) are affected badly.

Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other International bodies, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from above mentioned countries have been exempted from restriction on entry. However, the medical screening for everyone is compulsory.

Earlier on Monday, in a presser, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had informed that screening of tourists have been done at 21 airports, 12 major and 65 minor ports. Sharing the stats, Health Minister added over 5, 57,431 passengers at airports and 12,431 passengers at ports have been tested so far.

