Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned discrimination with doctors and nurses, and said people in white coats are like Gods right now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, during a video conferencing with people of Varanasi (his constituency), described nurses and doctors, who have been working 24×7 in hospitals to eliminate COVID-19 aka coronavirus, as Gods in white courts. PM said today health workers are acting as front line fighters against coronavirus and saving others lives by putting their own lives at risk.

The deadly virus has infected more than 512 people in India, off which, 9 people lost their lives. Globally, COVID-19 has hit more than 4,92,000 people and over 19,000 have died so far.

While answering people’s questions Prime Minister also raised issue of discrimination with medical staff. PM said people harassing medical staff will face stringent action. PM said he felt pain when got to know about harassment with nurses living on rented houses.

Taking the matter at foremost priority, PM Modi directed senior police officials about the cases.

“It is a very grave issue for me. I have already told all state DGPs (police chiefs) to take the most strict action against those harassing them,” said the Prime Minister.

Further PM Modi, in his address, said, the battle of Mahabharata was won in 18 days, the battle of coronavirus will be won in 21 days.

A day ago, Prime Minister had also briefed and described owners and editors of media houses about their roles in spreading right information and awareness about the disease.

However, the Centre and state governments made it clear that essential and emergency services will continue to run and door step delivery of ration will be provided.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App