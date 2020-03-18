Coronavirus in India: In view to rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, Sidhivinayak temple, Mata Vaishno Devi temple, Golden Temple have been closed. Corona virus in India cases have grown to 153.

Coronavirus in India: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in India has grown to 153, said reports from Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday, March 18 after 12 fresh cases were detected. The total number of corona cases in India includes 25 foreigners.

Maharashtra 42, Kerala 27,

Delhi 10, Uttar Pradesh 16 cases,

Karnataka 13, Ladakh 8, Jammu and Kashmir 3, Telangana 6, Rajasthan 4 and Haryana 16 cases have been reported. While Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab have reported a positive case each.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has climbed near 1,20,000 off which around 5,000 people lost their lives.

Most of the suspects and positive persons or their family members have travel history from corona infected countries.

Notably, 14 people have been discharged so far who were found corona positives, said a statement from Health Ministry.

As precautions, the Government has restricted arrivals from vorona hit countries including Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Turkey, the UK and European Union countries till March 31.

Several temples and shirines including Sidhivinayak Temple, Shirdi’s Sai Baba Temple, Himachal Pradesh’s Baba Balak Nath Temple and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Golden Temple have shut the temple doors to avoid public gatherings and to curb spreading of infection.

A devotee who came to offer prayers at Mata Vaishnav Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, told media that he was shocked to see temple closed but happy that it has been done for their safety and health.

The government has also shared an advisory for people to avoid public gatherings, use face mask and wash hands on regular intervals with soap or sanitizers.

