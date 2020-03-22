Coronavirus in India: Section 144 would be imposed in Delhi from tonight 9pm, as the janata curfew will end, till March 31.

In cognizance to rapidly increasing positive cases of coronavirus aka COVID-19 in India, the Delhi and the Maharashtra governments have decided to impose section 144 to stop people coming out of their homes and power the lockdown to fight against the deadly virus. In a notification shared by the Delhi Police, section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in Delhi from 9:00 pm, Sunday to midnight March 31.

Similarly, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra have ordered to impose section 144, which means, no more than 4 people can gather in a public place.

Notably, the entire nation today observed janata curfew to cut down spread of infection after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to stay indoors.

After Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh has announced complete lockdown to control the situation.

Other states like Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar have asked people to take precautions which is the only way to tackle COVID-19.

Indian railways has cancelled all passenger train services till March 31. However, goods carrier will continue to run from March 22 midnight till March 31 midnight, said the Indian Railways in a statement.

Delhi Metro has also announced to halt services till March 31 in wake of coronavirus. All stations are also being sanitized, said a DMRC official.

The deadly virus has claimed more than 7 lives in India and infected over 341 people. Most of the positive cases have recent travel history from virus hit countries. While globally, the number of infected people has climbed around 3,00,000 and 11,800 people have died due to coronavirus.

