Coronavirus in India: Hwre's how social media criticized UP CM Yogi Adityanath after he violated guidelines shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay indoors for 21 days.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who himslef has been urging people to stay indoors, stepped out and participated in a pooja along with his supporters. After this, social media users criticized him for not following the Center’s guidelines and risking his and others lives.

Reports said CM Yogi participated in an early morning Pooja in Ayodhya where Lord Ram’s idol was moved from a tin shed to a temporary fibre structure, where the idol will kept till the Ram temple is built.

Pictures of the pooja were shared by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Twitter stating the pooja was on the first day of Navratri is the beginning of the first phase Ram temple building in Ayodhya.

After UP CM’s tweet, tweeple started raising questions that why he is not following the government’s guidelines. A user, while quoting PM Modi that lockdown is for him too, asked when Prime Minister of the country is following the direction and is house arrested then why UP CM is not following guidelines.

Union home ministry notification said no religious congregations of any kind. Even funerals limited to 20. No exceptions. But it obviously doesn’t apply to the sovereign ‘Republic of Yogi Adityanath’, said another user.

The contagious coronavirus has infected more than 500 people and claimed 9 lives in India so far, confirmed the data available on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s website.

Here’s how social media reacted:

Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Ram Janam Bhoomi (Ayodhya) with 20 other people this morning. Elsewhere, common people were arrested for violating lockdown. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 25, 2020

CM Yogi Adiyanath breaks the lockdown rules on first day itself! How shameless! Idiot #YogiAdityanath #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tPYPFDzx3r — Samprada Dongre (@DongreSamprada) March 25, 2020

Yogi Adiyanath breaks the lockdown rules on first day itself! How shameless!@myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/21n44DFSwR — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) March 25, 2020

If Modi takes NO ACTION, we can assume that someone else is the boss — Mohan Ranganathan (@Mohan_Rngnathan) March 25, 2020

