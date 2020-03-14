Coronavirus in India: From schools, colleges to bars and gyms, most of the public places have been shut by the Telangana government till March 31 as coronavirus threat looms.

Telangana government has taken a strict action to stop the spreading of Coronavirus in the state. CM held an emergency press conference and announced measures to curb virus and spread awareness. The cabinet decided to allocate Rs 500 crores to counter coronavirus and the chief secretary would have power to decide how the money would be spend. CM said the coranavirus is transmitted from foreign countries, it would hardly survive in this country.

KCR told media that his government is fully prepared to counter the infection. To treat corona patients, Telangana government has set 240 ventilators , 1040 beds, quarantined hospitals and every other facility required, he added. CM also urged people not to panic and there’s absolutely no need to be worried.

As a preventive measure, CM directed all educational institutions including coaching centres to stay closed till March 31. CM said no trade fairs, political rallies, sports events would be held during this period In Telangana.

Chief Minister also issued a warning for the violators that government would deal take stringent actions who won’t follow the directions.

CM asserted scheduled exams, marriages would be allowed but halted further bookings for marriage halls.

All pubs , cinema halls, clubs will be closed. However, shopping malls would be opened.

In his address, KCR said Metro, RTC buses and other public transport would run only after cleansing and sanitization.

Chief Minister also urged media persons not to show any content that may cause panic.

Also romours that are doing round the internet on coronavirus should be stopped, said CM requesting people not to share any missinformation.

