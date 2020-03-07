Coronavirus in India: 3 new cases of infection have been confirmed. Reports said 2 people in Ladakh and 1 in Tamil Nadu have been found coronavirus positives. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 34 now.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 3 more cases of coronavirus in India on Saturday, March 7, taking the total to 34. The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 1 lakh mark globally and claimed 3515 lives so far. Off 3 suspects new suspects in India, 2 have been found in Ladakh and 1 case has been detected in Tamil Nadu. All 3 fresh coronavirus suspects have travel history from Iran and Oman, where they probably caught the infection and now they have been kept under isolation.

There are 2 more suspects of COVID-19 in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, who have returned from Italy recently but their test reports are still awaited. As precaution, the authorities have kept them at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar and doctors are monitoring them continuously. A doctor told the media that their final report is yet to come from Pune’s National Institute of Virology, till then they have been kept in isolation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a situation, preparations review meeting with top Health Ministry officials. PM advised people to avoid handshakes and greet in Indian style by joining hands, namaste.

He added that coronavirus can be cured by taking precautionary measures and there’s absolutely no needs to panic.

