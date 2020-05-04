Coronavirus India: The Health Ministry on Monday said 1074 people have recovered from novel coronavirus-COVID-19 in last 24 hours, highest till date in one day. The COVID-19 curve is relatively flat right now but we may witness a spike in the number of cases if we don't collectively work towards keeping it flat.

Union Health Ministry on Monday in its latest briefing on novel coronavirus-COVID-19 outbreak in India said that 11,706 people have been cured of the deadly virus till now. MHA Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, while briefing the media, said that about 1074 recoveries have been reported in last 24 hours, which happens to be the highest number of cured patients noted till date. While the recovery rate is now 27.54%, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has now reached 42,533.

Lav Agarwal also warned against flouting the norms of social distancing. He said that not respecting the norms of social distancing, when social mobility is allowed, can rapidly increase the chances of disease transmission once restrictions are uplifted. This pattern of disease transmission has been observed historically in pandemics like COVID-19. He emphasised that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat right now. But, if we fail to collectively work towards keeping it flat, we might see a spike in the number of cases.

Furthermore, the health ministry asked the states to ensure smooth inter-state cargo movement. MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava issued MHA control room number and NHAI helpline number that can be used by drivers and transporters to lodge a complaint if they face any such issue.

In several parts across the country, more than a kilometre long queues were observed and social distancing norms were flouted outside liquor shops, which opened today under the revised guidelines of MHA for Lockdown 3.0. As a result, the police had to resort to force and even shut down some of the shops.

