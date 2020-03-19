Coronavirus: The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has jumped to 168. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on Coronavirus at 8 pm.

Coronavirus in India: 168 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a circular notifying that 12,426 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of March 19, 2020, of which, 168 tested positive. The figures include suspected cases and their close contacts. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs will address the media today at 4 pm in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to make an address to the nation on coronavirus at 8 pm today, i.e March 19, 2020.

According to statistics shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 167 positive cases of COVID-19 in India, including 25 foreigners. Of which, 15 individuals recovered and 4 died. The latest case of death from coronavirus has been reported from Punjab, where a 72-year-old man, with a travel history of Germany, complained of severe chest pain and died in a hospital at Punjab’s Nawanshahr district.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a latest press conference has announced that all the restaurants in Delhi are being closed till March 31. No individual will be allowed to eat at restaurants. However, the facilities of takeaway and home delivery will remain active. Moreover, a decision has also been taken to prohibit the assembly of more than 20 people for social, cultural, religious, academic and other purposes.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of identified cases. State Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope told the media today that the positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 49. Other states that are on high alert after the identification of COVID-19 patients include Kerala, New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha.

To control the spread of the virus, India has decided to close its borders for passengers coming from 36 countries, including France, Germany, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Italy, UAE, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Philippines, Malaysia, Afghanistan among many others.

The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to practice social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. As a result, all educational establishments including schools and colleges, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres have been shut till March 31. Several ongoing examinations conducted by ICSE and CBSE among many others have been postponed till further notice.

Private firms have been advised to allow their employees to work from home and avoid non-essential travel. Along with setting up several quarantine centres across the country, a 24×7 toll free national helpline number has also been activated for COVID-19 queries. More than 20,000 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus worldwide, out of which about 8,900 died and 85,000 recovered. After China, the worst affected countries include Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and USA. Russia reported its first today. China claims to have tested no positive case from Wuhan, the city in China from which the outbreak is said to have spread across the world.

